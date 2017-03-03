CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Texas A&M Women Use Big Second Half To Advance In SEC Tourney

March 3, 2017 5:23 AM
Aggies, Anriel Howard, Danni Williams, florida, Khaalia Hillsman, NCAA, NCAA Tournament, SEC, Texas A&M, Women's Basketball

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Khaalia Hillsman scored 24 points and had 11 rebounds to lead No. 6 seed Texas A&M to a 67-48 win over No. 11 seed Florida on Thursday night in the SEC Tournament.

Danni Williams added 17 points and Anriel Howard grabbed 10 rebounds for the Aggies (20-10), who will play third-seeded and 23rd-ranked Missouri in a quarterfinal on Friday. Curtyce Knox handed out nine assists.

Ronni Williams scored 18 points and Delicia Washington added 10 for the Gators (15-16), who missed all 10 attempts from 3-point range.

After a low-scoring first half that left Florida ahead 21-18, the Aggies outscored the Gators 24-13 in the third quarter and 25-14 in the fourth, shooting 61.5 percent for the half after shooting 23 percent over the first two quarters.

An 8-0 run, with five points from Knox, put the Aggies ahead by 15, 53-38, with six minutes remaining and they stayed ahead by double figures.

