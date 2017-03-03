UT-San Antonio President Resigns Over How He Embraced Women

March 3, 2017 3:41 PM
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The president of the University of Texas-San Antonio has resigned with an apology for embracing women in a manner that made them uncomfortable.

President Ricardo Romo had been placed on administrative leave by University of Texas System Chancellor Bill McRaven last month.

Romo had previously said he would clear his name.

His statement Friday said he’s been made aware that the manner he embraced women was inappropriate. He apologized for any conduct that offended anyone.

UT System officials have not released details of any allegations or incidents involving Romo.

Romo has been at the university for 18 years and had already announced plans to retire later this year. McRaven released a statement thanking Romo for his service.

