Whooping Cough Case Confirmed In Keller ISD

KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) – Keller ISD reported its first case of pertussis or whooping cough at Central High School on Friday night.
There have been about 10 cases at various campuses in Keller ISD this school year.
The principal at Central High School sent a letter out to parents earlier in the day saying one student has a confirmed case.
Others might have been exposed in the classroom.
Whooping cough affects the respiratory tract and is considered highly contagious.
The letter urged parents to review their children’s immunization records and catch up any that are due.
