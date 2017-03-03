Woman Hopes To Marry In Dress Made Of Taco Bell Wrappers

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
IRVINE, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The wedding of one woman’s dreams will take place in a Taco Bell while she’s wearing a dress made of burrito wrappers.
The winner of Taco Bell’s “Love and Tacos” contest gets an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas to get married in a chapel at the chain’s flagship restaurant. The wedding venue opens to the public later this year. Now remember it’s Vegas! So, in addition to the tacos, burritos and other food, there will also be a $600 wedding package on the menu.
It’s time to spill the beans. We have been engaged for 4 years, and together for 10. Taco Bell has been there through the years, from the after school runs, to late meals after work (or a night of partying). Our love for each other is as cheesy as a quesadilla. We’re nachos getting married, it’s going to be a Las Vegas tacover. Lettuce celebrate our love at the Taco Bell Chapel in Vegas, cuz we are ready to guac and roll. #loveandtacoscontest #tacobelle #burritodress #iloveyou Link in the bio!! https://www.tacobell.com/loveandtacos/161600
As far as the contest is concerned, Diane Nguyen entered the contest with an Instagram picture of herself wearing a burrito-wrapper dress while holding a tray with her fiancee in front of a Taco Bell counter. She writes that Taco Bell has been there for the couple throughout the years and the couple’s love “is as cheesy as a quesadilla.”
The winning couple will be announced later this month.
