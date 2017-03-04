Dallas PD Seeking Information On Murder

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are seeking information after a man approximately 30 years old was found dead at a home in the 7200 block of Ferguson Road Saturday morning.
Officers found the man at about 11:30 a.m. with apparent gunshot wounds.
The deceased man has not been identified.
Police say a light-colored vehicle was seen leaving the location at a high rate of speed.
Police are asking anyone with information on the murder to call 214.671.3650 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477