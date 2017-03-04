CBS11[1]
DFR Works Heavy Fire At Condo Complex; 1 Hurt, 1 Missing

March 4, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: 7-Alarm Fire, condominium, Dallas Fire Rescue, Northwest Highway

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Over 100 Dallas firefighters worked to put out a seven-alarm fire at a four-story condominium complex on Northwest Highway Friday evening and into Saturday.

DFR responded to the 6200 block of Northwest Highway at around 11:30 p.m. Friday and could see smoke coming from the building.

Residents were able to calmly exit the build as the smoke turned into flames. The fire eventually escalated to the seven-alarm fire.

As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, crews were still working to put out flames.

Dallas-Fire Rescue works to put out a 7-alarm fire. (Gabriel Roxas/Twitter)

One person was taken to the hospital due to medical issues from fire and smoke conditions. The person is expected to be okay.

Dallas police also said an elderly woman, 89-year-old Jacqueline McDonald, went missing while crews were putting out the fire. Police are still searching for the woman.

Missing 89-year-old Jacqueline McDonald. (Dallas PD)

American Red Cross is also at the location to help displaced residents.

There is no information related to the cause of the fire at this time.

