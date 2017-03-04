Elderly Woman Shot And Killed In Denton; Suspect Found With Gunshot Wound

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon where an elderly woman was found dead in a residence and a suspect was found with an apparent gunshot wound.
Police responded to call just after 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Royal Oaks Place.
Police say the man from the call said an elderly woman suffered a gunshot wound.
The man said, “goodbye” and then hung up. Police tried to call the man back, but he didn’t answer.
Officers entered the residence and found an elderly woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police also located a suspect with an apparent gunshot wound in the residence.
The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Medical City Denton where he remains in critical condition.
Police say there are no other suspects.
Investigators are on the scene and are trying to determine what caused the shooting.