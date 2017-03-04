Former President Bush Signs New Book In Dallas

March 4, 2017 6:31 PM
Filed Under: book signing, Dallas, George W. Bush, Portraits of Courage

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former President George W. Bush promoted and signed his new book in Dallas Saturday.

Bush’s book “Portraits of Courage – A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors” is a collection of oil paintings he drew in honor of U.S. veterans and war heroes.

The book features 66 color portraits and a four-panel mural of military members who have served the U.S. since 9/11.

“It’s really cool knowing that a president drew them… portraits of veterans who are the real superheroes of this country,” said Sam Valenti. “I can’t wait to read this book.”

All proceeds from the sales of the book go to help veterans in need.

More of the former president’s art work can be seen at the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia