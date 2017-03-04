Former President Bush Signs New Book In Dallas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former President George W. Bush promoted and signed his new book in Dallas Saturday.
Bush’s book “Portraits of Courage – A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors” is a collection of oil paintings he drew in honor of U.S. veterans and war heroes.
The book features 66 color portraits and a four-panel mural of military members who have served the U.S. since 9/11.
“It’s really cool knowing that a president drew them… portraits of veterans who are the real superheroes of this country,” said Sam Valenti. “I can’t wait to read this book.”
All proceeds from the sales of the book go to help veterans in need.
More of the former president’s art work can be seen at the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas.