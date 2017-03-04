New Sport Makes North Texas Debut At Dallas Racquet Club

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Padel, one of the fastest growing sports in the world, made its debut in North Texas at the T Bar M Racquet Club in Dallas.
Padel is a form of tennis, but with a smaller court that’s enclosed in glass.
T Bar M Racquet Club held the grand opening of the first Padel courts in North Texas Saturday.
“It’s fast. It’s active. And it’s similar to tennis so it’s easier for those that play it, but anyone can come out and pick it up pretty quickly,” said Alex Esposito.
T Bar M Athletic Director Chris Wade sees the benefit of the sport for exercise.
“It’s just a lot of fun. And when people have fun and they get exercise, that’s something that they’ll lean towards,” said Wade.