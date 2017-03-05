North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles Into Ocean, South Korea’s Military Says

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SEOUL, South Korea (CBSNEWS/AP) – North Korea on Monday fired four banned ballistic missiles that flew about 620 miles, with three of them landing in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, South Korean and Japanese officials said, in an apparent reaction to huge military drills by Washington and Seoul that Pyongyang insists are an invasion rehearsal.

It was not immediately clear the exact type of missile fired; Pyongyang has staged a series of missile test-launches of various ranges in recent months, including a new intermediate-range missile in February. The ramped-up tests come as leader Kim Jong Un pushes for a nuclear and missile program that can deter what he calls U.S. and South Korean hostility toward the North.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday’s firing shows that North Korea has become “a new kind of threat.” Japanese officials said three of the four missiles landed in the 200-nautical-mile offshore area where Tokyo has sovereign rights for exploring and exploiting resources.

South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff said in a statement that Monday’s launches were made from the Tongchang-ri area in North Pyongan province. The area is the home of the North’s Seohae Satellite Station where it has conducted prohibited long-range rocket launches in recent years.

The projectiles were launched shortly after 7:30 a.m., the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

