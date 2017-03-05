Teen Killed In Arlington Crash Possibly Due To Weather

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a teenage girl and believe wet conditions on the road may have been a factor in the accident.

Police say a teenage boy and girl were traveling in a car eastbound I-20 near Collins Street Saturday evening.

Authorities believe the car might have hydroplaned as it seems the driver lost control along the road.

The car came to a halt facing sideways in the lane closest to the center median when another vehicle traveling eastbound struck the teens’ car.

The two teens in the car that was struck were transported to a local hospital.

Police say the girl, who was the passenger in the car, had succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

The girl was later identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as 17-year-old Tabitha Rowmaker.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the teens’ car was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.