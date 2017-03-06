CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

2 Dead In Crash On US 380 In McKinney

UPDATED | March 6, 2017 4:25 PM March 6, 2017 3:11 PM
McKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Collin County Sheriff’s Department confirms two people died in a crash in US 380 Monday around 2:15 p.m. in McKinney.

The crash involving a small tanker truck, an SUV and a pickup, happened about a quarter of a mile east of County Road 330.

DPS investigators are on the scene.

From Chopper 11 the extensive destruction could be seen from the air.

Vehicles and debris littered the road and one deceased victim was still on scene late in the afternoon.

The road is closed indefinitely.

The small tanker truck was resting on its side and appeared to have heavy front end damage as well.

Hoses and equipment from that truck were scattered nearby.

A gray SUV which appeared to have rolled at least once had most of its windows shattered.

A white pickup truck also was heavily damaged from what appeared to be a very violent impact.

The top of the pickup truck appeared to have been removed either by the accident or by first responders attempting rescue.

There is no official word yet which vehicles the deceased were riding in.

This is a developing story.

