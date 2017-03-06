CBS11[1]
Body Discovered In Burned Rubble At Dallas Condo Complex

March 6, 2017 6:23 AM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been more than 48 hours since a 7-alarm fire tore through a North Dallas condominium complex and firefighters have made a new discovery.

Well before sunrise the Urban Search and Rescue Team and members of Dallas Fire Rescue (DFR) found a dead body in the debris at the Preston Place Condos.

Because of the intensity of the flames, building collapses and continue hot-spot flare ups, rescue crews has been unable to search for 89-year-old Jacqueline McDonald, who is believed to have been trapped in the rubble.

While there has been no official identification of the body, McDonald suffers from dementia and hadn’t been seen since Friday night. Officials with DFR confirmed that the body was found an area where McDonald lived.

The identification will take some time since the body has yet to be removed. A DFR spokesperson said once the scene has been processed the body will be removed and taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Sunday firefighters continued to find new smoke coming from parts of the four-story building.

Vehicles remain trapped in the flooded garage, beneath the first floor. As it stands, there are partial collapses continuing throughout the building and it isn’t clear if they can be saved.

More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze that broke out just before midnight Friday at the complex in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway.

Joey Davenport lived at the complex and said when he and his family woke they grabbed a few things and tried to alert other residents as they made their way out. “We were knocking on doors, as many as we could before we left,” he said. “People were still sleeping. They didn’t know.”

Firefighters rescued residents who couldn’t make it out on their own. The fire at the 60-unit complex has displaced about 100 people.

This morning the building’s frame is charred, but still standing. But there is still a serious danger of collapse.

The Red Cross is helping survivors. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

