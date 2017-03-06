CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Dallas Actor Shot In The Face Returns To Stage

March 6, 2017 9:52 PM By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: Actor, Annie Potasznik, Cold Beer Company, Crime, Dallas, Dr. Bobaganush, Matthew Posey, shot

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ambushed in a parking lot and shot in the face, a North Texas actor who survived a brutal attack is making his comeback a little more than a month after the shooting.

Matthew Posey, 58, was leaving Cold Beer Company in Deep Ellum in late January when investigators said a man approached him and started shooting.

“They said it’s pretty remarkable. One centimeter over and it would have been over, you know all over for me,” said Posey.

Police believe the attack was random and have yet to arrest anyone.

“He held my leg down and shot me in the leg and then just started trying to shoot me in the head,” said Posey. “He wasn’t trying to shoot other parts of my body.”

While the shooter remains a free man, Posey is not cowering.

“This guy shot me in the face but he didn’t rob me of my life,” he said.

Posey’s teeth are still shattered, his tongue is stitched together and a fragment of a 9mm bullet remains lodged in his cheek. Despite needing more therapy and at least two surgeries, he is returning to the stage at the Ochre House.

“I’m not stepping down. I’m not stepping back, I’m just stepping up,” said Posey.

He was shot only one show into his original play, Dr. Bobaganush.

On Wednesday, Posey and the rest of the cast will pick right back up in front of a sold-out crowd.

“Well I’m not surprised because he’s a stubborn old goat with a lot of chutzpah,” said Carla Parker, a fellow actress.

Parker and others within the Ochre feel Posey’s determination is inspiring.

“It’s a miracle,” said Parker. “He’s a walking miracle.”

Posey feels the world is a good place and hitting the stage again only helps make it better.

“It shows a spirit of not being defeated and not being a victim,” said Posey.

The first show back at the Ochre House on Wednesday, March 8 is sold out. Dr. Bobaganush runs through March 25.

Tickets are $17 and available at ochrehousetheater.com.

More from Jeff Paul
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia