DISD Offering Free Meals To Students During Spring Break

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Just like during last Thanksgiving Break and Winter Break, some Dallas ISD campuses will serve a free morning snack to students and lunch over Spring Break.
DISD said in a news release Monday, at 25 campuses, breakfast will be served between 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to noon.
The meals will be offered from Monday, March 13, through Thursday, March 16.
Any student 18 and under can show up to any of the schools for a free meal.
The Spring Break Meals Program ensures children won’t go hungry, even during vacation.
To view an interactive map of the schools participating in the Spring Break Meals Program click here.
Here is the full list of schools participating:
Sam Tasby Middle School
Lee A. McShan Jr. Elementary School
Young Men’s Leadership Academy at Fred F. Florence Middle School
San Jacinto Elementary School
Jill Stone Elementary School at Vickery Meadow
Lenore Kirk Hall Elementary School
George Washington Carver Creative Arts Learning Center
Kleberg Elementary School
Tom C. Gooch Elementary School
Felix G. Botello Elementary School
J.N. Ervin Elementary School
Arturo Salazar Elementary School
Esperanza “Hope” Medrano Elementary School
Gabe P. Allen Charter School
Albert S. Johnston Elementary School
Paul L. Dunbar Learning Center
Edwin J. Kiest Elementary School
W.W. Samuell High School
J.L. Long Middle School
Barbara Jordan Elementary School
Anson Jones Elementary School
Adelle Turner Elementary School
George W. Truett Elementary School
Leonides G. Cigarroa Elementary School
Julius Dorsey Elementary School