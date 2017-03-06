DISD Offering Free Meals To Students During Spring Break

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Just like during last Thanksgiving Break and Winter Break, some Dallas ISD campuses will serve a free morning snack to students and lunch over Spring Break.

DISD said in a news release Monday, at 25 campuses, breakfast will be served between 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

The meals will be offered from Monday, March 13, through Thursday, March 16.

Any student 18 and under can show up to any of the schools for a free meal.

The Spring Break Meals Program ensures children won’t go hungry, even during vacation.

To view an interactive map of the schools participating in the Spring Break Meals Program click here.

Here is the full list of schools participating:

Sam Tasby Middle School

Lee A. McShan Jr. Elementary School

Young Men’s Leadership Academy at Fred F. Florence Middle School

San Jacinto Elementary School

Jill Stone Elementary School at Vickery Meadow

Lenore Kirk Hall Elementary School

George Washington Carver Creative Arts Learning Center

Kleberg Elementary School

Tom C. Gooch Elementary School

Felix G. Botello Elementary School

J.N. Ervin Elementary School

Arturo Salazar Elementary School

Esperanza “Hope” Medrano Elementary School

Gabe P. Allen Charter School

Albert S. Johnston Elementary School

Paul L. Dunbar Learning Center

Edwin J. Kiest Elementary School

W.W. Samuell High School

J.L. Long Middle School

Barbara Jordan Elementary School

Anson Jones Elementary School

Adelle Turner Elementary School

George W. Truett Elementary School

Leonides G. Cigarroa Elementary School

Julius Dorsey Elementary School