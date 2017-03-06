I-45 Entrance Ramp Scheduled To Close For Construction

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A busy Interstate on-ramp closes today for a projected 6-month long improvement.
Michelle Releford with Texas Department of Transportation says the southbound entrance ramp to Interstate-45 at Lamar will be closed, starting Monday.
The S.M. Wright ‘phase one’ project is building direct connection ramps from the US 175 / C.F. Hawn Freeway to Interstate-45. That will eliminate the tight curve in southeast Dallas from US 175 to the S.M. Wright freeway.
The project includes widening I-45, and installation of wireless traffic control devices, and should be complete in 2019.