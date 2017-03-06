Speaker Ryan Backs Trump’s Revised Travel Ban

March 6, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, House Speaker, Paul Ryan, President Trump, Travel Ban

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan is backing the updated version of President Donald Trump’s travel ban, which bars new visas for citizens from six Muslim-majority countries and shuts down the U.S. refugee program.

The White House has dropped Iraq from the list of targeted countries, which include Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, the Wisconsin Republican condemned Donald Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims entering the United States. But in a statement Monday, Ryan says Trump’s revised executive order advances “our shared goal” of protecting the United States.

Trump’s revised executive order advances “our shared goal” of protecting the United States.

Ryan also commends Trump administration officials for “their hard work on this measure to improve our vetting standards.”

Trump’s critics say the focus on predominantly Muslim countries will leave the impression the order is effectively a ban on Muslims.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia