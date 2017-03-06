TEA Eliminates Enrollment ‘Cap’ On Special Education

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Education Agency has eliminated what advocates say amounted to a cap placed on special education enrollment.

In a letter from the Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath to disability rights attorneys, the state’s top education official wrote, “So there is no further confusion or misunderstanding,” TEA intends to eliminate the special education enrollment benchmark of 8.5 percent in school district’s performance manuals.

Since the 8.5 percent cap was first included in manual in 2004, special education enrollment across the state has dropped from 11.2 percent of the student population in 2004 to 8.5 percent a decade later.

Lawmakers also filed several bills on Monday addressing special education concerns in the state.

The bills are aimed at ensuring the state never puts a limit on special education enrollment, requires schools to reevaluate students who may have been wrongfully denied special education services because of the cap, and improves the process of how students are evaluating for special education.