Texas Discovery Gardens Spring Break – Around Town

March 6, 2017 8:59 PM By J.D. Ryan
DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – It’s hard to find magic in the world these days, but inside the Texas Discovery Garden in Fair Park you just might.

“We have on our grounds a two story tropical butterfly house, with anywhere from three hundred to nine hundred free-flying butterflies at a time” said Texas Discovery Gardens Marketing Manager Haley Estrada.

They asked for questions after releasing about twenty new winged-residents to the Rosine Smith Sammons Butterfly House & Insectarium.

“How do they drink they nectar” asked four year old Charlie Burns.

“Very good question! Butterflies have very special mouths that are shaped like a big long tube” responded Allissa Rodriguez of the Texas Discovery Gardens.

The Texas Discovery Gardens in Fair Park are open all year long, but they will have special activities every day next week for spring break.

“It’s definitely going to be a fun-filled week, we’ve got lots to see here at Texas Discovery Gardens and we hope you guys join us for all the fun during spring break” Haley added.

JD Ryan is floating like a butterfly… Around Town!

Details: Texas Discovery Gardens

