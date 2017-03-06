CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Texas House Unveils Sweeping School Finance Overhaul

March 6, 2017 4:44 PM
Filed Under: Education, Rep. Dan Huberty, School Finance, Texas House of Representatives, Texas Legislature

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Top House leaders have unveiled a bipartisan bill pumping $1.6 billion extra into Texas classrooms as part of an ambitious plan overhauling how Texas pays for public education.

Sponsored by Houston Republican Rep. Dan Huberty, the bill increases per-student funding by around $200 to $5,350, while adding funding for transportation and students with dyslexia.

It will be heard in Huberty’s powerful Public Education Committee on Tuesday.

Last summer, the Texas Supreme Court declared the school finance system barely constitutional.

The Texas Senate has expressed little interest in school finance reforms not mandated in court. Senators have instead backed a voucher plan offering public funding to students attending private schools.

Huberty says vouchers won’t pass the House. That could ultimately mean neither proposal, Senate vouchers nor House school finance, becomes law.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia