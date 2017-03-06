Two Everman High School Students Killed In Rollover Crash

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

EVERMAN (CBSDFW) – Two Everman High School students died Sunday night in a one-vehicle rollover accident.

Authorities say that three victims were involved in the accident at approximately 11:47 p.m. in the 300 block of Roy C. Brooks Drive.

Emergency crews arrived to find a Ford Mustang sedan with severe damage. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with significant injuries, where he is currently believed to be in stable condition. Authorities say the two passengers were already deceased upon their arrival.

The names of the deceased were not released yet as authorities notify next of kin. Officials also haven’t released the name of the driver.

The Chief of the Everman Police Department C.W. Spencer released the following statement on the accident Monday morning:

“Our hearts and prayers are with all of those affected by this tragic incident. We are working closely with the Everman ISD. They have assured that any and all students affected by this tragedy will have counseling and other services available. We would like to offer those affected by this, our deepest and most sincere condolences. Today is a day of heartbreak.”

Everman ISD released a similar statement Monday saying that counselors would be available for any students needing assistance.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.