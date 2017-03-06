Woman Seriously Injured After Driving Car Off Bridge In Southlake

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was seriously injured when she drove off a bridge on State Highway 114 this afternoon.
She was driving a black KIA Soul westbound on SH114 when she veered into the center median and drove off the overpass between the eastbound and westbound lanes.
“The vehicle ultimately came to rest on North Kimball Avenue, which is actually located below the SH 114 over pass,” said Southlake Assistant Police Chief Ashleigh Douglas.
The driver was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Grapevine with serious injuries.
As of Monday afternoon, police said they don’t know whether speed or weather conditions were factors. Traffic on Kimball Avenue was diverted around the crash scene.
However, traffic on 114 is unaffected, except for minor onlooker delays.