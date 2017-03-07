2017 ACM Performers Announced

ACM Award nominees Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Maren Morris are confirmed to perform on the 52nd ACM Awards, broadcasting live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 2 (live 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.
The Backstreet Boys will also hit the stage, making their debut appearance at the ACMs, where they will perform along side Florida Georgia Line.
Additional acts and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks. For event updates, tickets and hotel information, please visit www.ACMcountry.com.
