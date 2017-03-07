Bus Hit By Train Was Carrying Tour From Texas Senior Center

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

Bus Hit By Train Was Carrying Tour From Texas Senior Center

March 7, 2017 9:02 PM
Filed Under: Bastrop Senior Center, bus, crash, fatal, Road, Seniors, Train

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BILOXI, Miss. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A bus hit by a train in Mississippi — killing three people — was carrying people on a trip organized by a Texas senior center.

Reports indicate the bus, which was towed off the tracks Tuesday evening, is registered to a company in Grand Prairie. Thus far, no one from the company has commented publicly.

A flier for the tour says some passengers boarded Sunday in Austin and others boarded about 30 miles east in Bastrop. Bastrop Senior Center President Barbara Adkins tells Texas media that 22 of the tourists were members, who describes as “family.”

The tour group was transferring Tuesday from a casino in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, to one farther east in Biloxi. Travelers were scheduled to visit New Orleans later and return home Saturday.

In 2013, a bus with passengers from the Bastrop Senior Center hit a pickup truck in southwest Louisiana on another casino trip. Of the 46 people on that trip, 12 were taken to a hospital, mostly with minor injuries.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia