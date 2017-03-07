Bus Hit By Train Was Carrying Tour From Texas Senior Center

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BILOXI, Miss. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A bus hit by a train in Mississippi — killing three people — was carrying people on a trip organized by a Texas senior center.
Reports indicate the bus, which was towed off the tracks Tuesday evening, is registered to a company in Grand Prairie. Thus far, no one from the company has commented publicly.
A flier for the tour says some passengers boarded Sunday in Austin and others boarded about 30 miles east in Bastrop. Bastrop Senior Center President Barbara Adkins tells Texas media that 22 of the tourists were members, who describes as “family.”
The tour group was transferring Tuesday from a casino in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, to one farther east in Biloxi. Travelers were scheduled to visit New Orleans later and return home Saturday.
In 2013, a bus with passengers from the Bastrop Senior Center hit a pickup truck in southwest Louisiana on another casino trip. Of the 46 people on that trip, 12 were taken to a hospital, mostly with minor injuries.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)