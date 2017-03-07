Court: New Orleans Can Remove 3 Confederate Monuments

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
NEW ORLEANS (AP) – An appeals court has cleared the way for the city of New Orleans to take down three Confederate-era monuments that have been a source of tension in the Southern city.
A ruling Monday by a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans lifts an injunction blocking the removal.
The City Council voted in December 2015 to remove the monuments after a series of heated public meetings.
Mayor Mitch Landrieu urged the monuments’ removal after police said a white supremacist who posed for photos with the Confederate battle flag killed nine parishioners inside an African-American church in South Carolina in June 2015.
But their removal has been sharply controversial in a city where passions over the Civil War still run strong.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment
Why does it seem as though these people wanting to take down these monuments and other things related to the civil war?It just appears that they are trying to wipe this part of U.S. history out.These monuments should remain as a reminder of what occurred when American fought American in a fight to end slavery.
You can almost that if you ask a student in high school who these individuals are they most likely would not know.It is a shame to see that it is not politically correct anymore to teach U.S. history to students !!!!!