Cuban Man Imprisoned For Impersonating US Border Agent In Texas

March 7, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: Border, Border Patrol, Border Wall, Texas

MCALLEN (AP) – Prosecutors say a Cuban man living in South Texas must serve 18 months in a U.S. prison for impersonating a Border Patrol agent to scam other immigrants.

Eugene Agustin Munoz-Canellas was sentenced Monday by a federal judge in McAllen, Texas.

Investigators say the 55-year-old man is a permanent U.S. resident who lived in Mission, Texas.

Authorities say Munoz-Canellas falsely portrayed himself as a Border Patrol agent in 2015 and 2016 to solicit bribes from people seeking legal status in the U.S. He pleaded guilty in November to impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Prosecutors say Munoz-Canellas has a history of theft and fraud. He faces deportation after serving his prison term.

