Father Still Missing After Boat Accident In Denton Creek

March 7, 2017 6:02 PM By Yona Gavino
Filed Under: Denton Creek, drone, Mansfield Police Department, Matthew Meinert, Missing Boater, Oliver Meinert

DENTON COUNTY (CBS11) – After a full day of searching, there was still no sign Tuesday evening of missing boater, Matthew Meinert, who disappeared in Denton Creek Monday.

His 2-year-old son, Oliver was found safe Tuesday morning.

Drone technology is helping with the search.

“What this is doing is knocking a lot of time off. We’re searching a lot of area really quick. Areas you can’t get boats or K9’s into,” said Officer Barry Moore, a drone pilot for the Mansfield Police Department.

Moore’s part of a response team made up of several agencies with drones. It consists of local fire and police agencies across the Metroplex.

“We’re able to zoom in tighter to the ground and that helps a lot,” added Officer Moore.

Meinert’s boat ran aground Monday night, with a cell phone, food, and shoes inside – but no trace of passengers – until Tuesday morning.

Oliver walked up to searchers. Police don’t know how he survived.

“There were quite a few hours that he was out here by himself weathering these conditions,” said Lt. Tracey Shields with the Trophy Club Police Department.

Oliver’s scratched up, but otherwise, okay, police said.

“He told them he was cold and thirsty. He wanted juice. That was the extent of their conversation,” shared Lt. Shields.

The Meinert family said Matthew is an avid boater. His wife shared a picture of father and son – taken Monday – before they set out on a fishing trip.

“No one expected to find a 2-year-old this morning. So we’re going to continue this as a search and rescue until something else happens,” said Lt. Shields.

Lt. Shields said fresh search teams are tentatively scheduled to be deployed Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.

