CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Garland Leaders Expected To Approve New School Zone

March 7, 2017 6:07 AM By Jennifer Lindgren
Filed Under: cars, Douglas Athas, Garland, Garland High School, Natalia Estrada, school zone, South Garland Avenue, Speed limit

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Garland on Tuesday evening is expected to approve a new school zone outside of Garland High School. This is a direct response to a request from parents at the campus after instances of kids being hit by fast drivers along the busy South Garland Avenue.

The street runs directly in front of the high school, with no school zone. The current speed limit is 35 mph, but city leaders are proposing a 20 mph speed limit along this road during appropriate hours. That change will be up for a vote at the city council meeting on Tuesday night.

ghszone Garland Leaders Expected To Approve New School Zone

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

There is currently no school zone along this roadway because most kids do not arrive at campus from this direction.

Garland’s mayor expects the recommendation to pass without any question. “When the school zone says 20 mph, people need to be doing exactly 20 mph or less,” said Mayor Douglas Athas. “People just don’t realize that hitting someone with a car at 25 mph or greater is almost guaranteed serious injury or death.”

In the last two months, two students from Garland High School have been hit by drivers. In both instances, the students were in the crosswalk on their way to school in the morning. And, in one of the cases, the student hit a button at the crosswalk for a set of lights to start flashing.

garlandhigh Garland Leaders Expected To Approve New School Zone

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

When a pedestrian is in the crosswalk, vehicles must yield. But that has not been enough to keep kids safe. Athas believes that too many drivers are distracted behind the wheel, and being dangerous. “People need to be a lot more cautious around schools than what they’re being,” he said.

A pickup truck hit 18-year-old Natalia Estrada back in January and threw her several yards. She broke six bones and endured multiple surgeries. The driver of that vehicle fled from the scene. Then, just last month, another student was struck along the same road. After the second incident, the school held an assembly to reinforce to kids the need to be careful while crossing the street.

“It’s not just around schools,” Athas said. “We’re seeing an uptick in accidents. It’s not just Garland. Cities all over the United States are seeing an uptick in accidents. And most of it, I presume, it’s because of distracted driving.” Along with a penalty for speeding, a new school zone in Garland would also create a penalty for using a cell phone.

If the proposal is approved, Athas said that it would only take a couple of weeks to establish the new school zone.

More from Jennifer Lindgren
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia