Guide To DFW’s 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By Kena Sosa No need to beware the Ides of March, there is actually something incredible to look forward to. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with thousands of other fans of music and Irish culture with a parade and concert like no other.

Dallas’ 38th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival

Greenville Avenue at Blackwell Street

Dallas, TX 75231

(214) 600-1533

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. The Parade The most enormous St. Patrick's Day parade in the great southwest will be taking place on Saturday, March 11th at 11 a.m. is the annual St. Patrick's Day parade. Kicking off at Greenville Avenue and Blackwell Street, the parade will wind through the celebratory city and finally ending at Yale Boulevard, also known as SMU Boulevard and Central Expressway. Well over 100,000 people are expected to attend, so make sure to get up and get out early to find the perfect spot to watch and participate in the festivities. Almost 100 floats are expected to pass spectators by as well as almost 2,000 participants in the parade.

Live Music This year, Jimmy Eat World will be joining the ranks of other big names like Ludacris, Snoop Dog and The Toadies, that have performed in Big D for St. Patrick's Day. Fans of Jimmy Eat World have the Dallas Observer to thank for bringing such a great act to our celebration. Gates will open at noon but the box office will be open as of 11 a.m. Be prepared for your socks to be rocked off and your neck to hurt the next day from all the swaying and singing you'll be doing when Jimmy Eat World hits the stage in Dallas for the first time in way too long.

Tickets And Admission Tickets can be bought ahead of time online for $15 for general admission or $85 VIP admission. The event will go on regardless of the weather so be prepared to get wet if it rains. There will be no refunds, so come ready to make the best of this once a year event. There will be food and drinks to purchase, but no outside food or drinks will be allowed. Just bring yourself and your best smile! Show up as soon as you finish relishing being green at the parade to get up close and carefree for the show.