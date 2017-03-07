Oklahoma Governor Gives Green Light To Panhandle Casino

March 7, 2017 5:21 PM
Filed Under: gambling, Native American, Panhandle, Slots

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Mary Fallin is giving her approval to a federal agency’s decision that paves the way for the Shawnee Tribe to build a $25 million casino near Guymon in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Fallin announced Tuesday that she agrees with the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ decision to place a tract of land 4 miles southwest of Guymon into trust for the Oklahoma-based tribe, which has no jurisdictional land of its own.

Plans to build the 42,000-square-foot Golden Mesa Casino near Guymon drew some opposition, including from state Sen. Bryce Marlatt of Woodward who complained the Shawnee Tribe had no historical ties to the area.

Casino supporters say the facility will create 175 jobs and draw visitors from the Texas Panhandle, New Mexico, Colorado and Kansas.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia