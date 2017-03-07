Search Resumes Later Today For Two Missing Boaters

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TROPHY CLUB / DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Game wardens along with police and firefighters from Trophy Club, Roanoke and Flower Mound are searching for two boaters who went missing along Denton Creek west of Grapevine Lake on Monday.
The search began Monday evening after people reported seeing a boat beached along the creek with personal belongings inside.
Game wardens used sonar to search the creek while a DPS helicopter and a drone flew overhead looking for the boaters.
The search area is along either side of the creek several miles from Grapevine Lake, said Capt. Cliff Swofford, a game warden with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
“Up in the creek, it’s not . . . as choppy because it’s a little bit broken from the wind,” Swofford said. “There is a slight current – not enough to make a difference in the handling of the boat, but there’s a lot of debris, stumps and what-not in the creek.”
Crews ended their search around 2 a.m., but plan to be back out again after 8 a.m., Swofford said.
The names of the missing boaters have not been released.