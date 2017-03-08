North Texas Shuttle Service Uses Only Officers As Drivers

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – As long as you’re not in the back of a squad car, getting a ride from a police officer is proving to be a valuable thing. That’s the basis of a North Texas shuttle service that only hires law enforcement officers as drivers.

Bubbl now has three different coverage areas to monitor from its command center with more on the way, and CBS11 met one loyal customer in particular who says the ride service has been a life changer.

Nick Jones rides a Bubbl vehicle with its signature blue, plastic roof bubble to and from work five days a week.

He works as a lot assistant at Randall Reed’s Park Cities Ford dealership. The mother of the young man with special needs tells us other public transportation options made getting there from home a challenge.

“Because of the inconsistencies with the drivers and even the type of vehicle that would arrive, you know he didn’t know what was going to be coming,” Katie Jones said.

When the mom heard about Bubbl she felt safe knowing all the drivers would either be off-duty or retired law enforcement officers. She says it’s not just about the background checks, but the lifelong commitment to public service.

“Well it’s a choice that these officers make, and there’s a genuine sense that they care about our community and our adult children,” Katie Jones said.

Paul Adams says he founded the company to fill a specific need for children, the elderly and anyone who wants the added security of a driver you can trust.

“I think what we provide is a concierge, white-glove service,” Adams said.

The shuttle service focuses on a so-called “bubbl” around a five-mile radius that costs $15 for adults and $17 for children. As the company adds more bubbls to its coverage area, it promises customers a new kind of ride.

“They don’t drive off until they know that he’s in the house safely, and the door’s locked, so they actually even wait. They don’t just drive off to their next customer. They make sure that that they have finished what they started,” Katie Jones said.

With the addition of the newest Bubbl in Frisco, the company is looking at expansion plans throughout Texas and across the country.