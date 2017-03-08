Adult Dies After Shooting Near Dallas Elementary School

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Dallas are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday morning that occurred near an elementary school. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Seco Boulevard and Jim Miller Road. That is the location of John Ireland Elementary School.

Police received a call about the shooting and arrived to find one adult injured. That person was taken to Baylor Medical Center at Dallas in critical condition and later pronounced dead. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

According to a police official, the victim was involved in some sort of disturbance near the school, along Seco Boulevard. That is where the shooting took place. The victim was then able to drive down the street for a little bit before crashing into a parked vehicle.

One suspect has been taken into custody. That individual’s name has also not yet been released. The nature of the disturbance is still under investigation.

At last check, officials with the Dallas Independent School District had no information about the incident.