Bastrop Senior Community Devastated By Bus Accident That Killed 4

BILOXI (1080 KRLD/AP) – People in the Texas town of Bastrop are devastated after a tour bus carrying members of the local Senior Center was hit by a train in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The train slammed into the tour bus that was stopped on the tracks Tuesday, killing four people and injuring more than three dozen others. Authorities said that seven of those hurt were critically injured.

Bastrop Senior Center President Barbra Atkins says the crash has had a big impact on the community.

“We are all just waiting. We’re asking for prayers, we’re asking for patience to help us get the information that we need,” said Atkins.

A committee from the Senior Center had helped to organized the trip to Mississippi and Louisiana for seniors and their families.

A passenger on a bus says he and his wife tried to rush to get out of the bus as the train bore down on the bus that had become stuck on tracks. The crossing is on a steep embankment and has a sign warning drivers that it has a low ground clearance.

Jim DeLaCruz, who was in the back of the bus with his wife, says the bus got stuck on the tracks. He tells The Sun Herald that he and his wife were trying to get off, but the train “just kept coming.”

