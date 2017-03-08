Community Meetings Scheduled for FWISD’s New Leadership Academies

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Community Meetings Scheduled for FWISD’s New Leadership Academies

March 8, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Fort Worth ISD, Leadership Academies, Richard Rainwater Charitable Foundation

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A series of five community meeting are scheduled for each of Fort Worth ISD’s new Leadership Academies.

These schools have been rated Improvement Required for multiple years and are now being reconstituted as “leadership academies” under a new plan unveiled by Superintendent Kent P. Scribner and supported by a $1-million gift from the Richard Rainwater Charitable Foundation.

The schools – Mitchell Blvd. Elementary School, John T. White Elementary School, Como Elementary School, Logan Elementary School, and Forest Oak Middle School — will hire new teachers and administrators from a pool of educators who have been identified as the most highly-qualified in the district.

The meetings are scheduled for:

March 22, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Leadership Academy at Como Elementary
March 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Leadership Academy at Logan Elementary
March 23, 7-8 p.m. – Leadership Academy at Forest Oak Middle
March 27, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Leadership Academy at John T. White
March 27, 7-8 p.m. – Leadership Academy at Mitchell Boulevard

The schools will operate on an extended-day schedule, remaining open until 6:00 p.m. and serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The donation from the Rainwater Foundation will pay for after-school activities and tutoring. Additional donations will pay for student uniforms.

Parents are encouraged to attend the meeting at their campus to meet with Dr. Scribner and better understand the plan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia