Community Meetings Scheduled for FWISD’s New Leadership Academies

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A series of five community meeting are scheduled for each of Fort Worth ISD’s new Leadership Academies.

These schools have been rated Improvement Required for multiple years and are now being reconstituted as “leadership academies” under a new plan unveiled by Superintendent Kent P. Scribner and supported by a $1-million gift from the Richard Rainwater Charitable Foundation.

The schools – Mitchell Blvd. Elementary School, John T. White Elementary School, Como Elementary School, Logan Elementary School, and Forest Oak Middle School — will hire new teachers and administrators from a pool of educators who have been identified as the most highly-qualified in the district.

The meetings are scheduled for:

March 22, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Leadership Academy at Como Elementary

March 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Leadership Academy at Logan Elementary

March 23, 7-8 p.m. – Leadership Academy at Forest Oak Middle

March 27, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Leadership Academy at John T. White

March 27, 7-8 p.m. – Leadership Academy at Mitchell Boulevard

The schools will operate on an extended-day schedule, remaining open until 6:00 p.m. and serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The donation from the Rainwater Foundation will pay for after-school activities and tutoring. Additional donations will pay for student uniforms.

Parents are encouraged to attend the meeting at their campus to meet with Dr. Scribner and better understand the plan.