Dallas County Detention Officer Arrested For Child Pornography

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A detention officer with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department has been arrested for child pornography.
Toussaint Kisasu is charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography, a second degree felony.
Kisasu, who has been with the department for almost three years, was arrested March 6.
Kisasu was arrested after two detention service officers received an inappropriate video through text messaging. They immediately notified their supervisor who then contacted the department’s criminal investigation section, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.
Kisasu is still employed, but has been reassigned to another office. “Mr. Kisasu is entitled to due process under our civil service policy,” the department said in a statement.
Kisasu is currently under both a criminal and internal affairs investigation by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.