Video Shows ‘Elf’ Actor Faizon Love Assault Man At Airport

March 8, 2017 4:30 PM
COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBSDFW.COM) — Actor and comedian Faizon Love was jailed on a misdemeanor assault charge in Ohio after an alleged altercation with a valet at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

The Columbus Regional Airport Authority released video of the altercation Wednesday.

Authorities allege that Love argued with the 24-year-old man on Tuesday and then assaulted him in a baggage claim area. They say Love grabbed the man behind the neck and threw him to the ground and into a desk, then pushed him down when he tried to get up.

Franklin County Municipal Court records listed no attorney for Love ahead of his arraignment Wednesday.

The 48-year-old actor is perhaps best known for his role as a store’s toy department manager in the movie “Elf.” He is scheduled to make appearances at a Columbus comedy club next week.

 

