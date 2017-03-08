CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Former Porn Actress Testifies In Vegas Trial Of Ex-MMA Fighter

March 8, 2017 9:39 PM
LAS VEGAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A former adult film actress testified she was beaten and raped by her ex-boyfriend, former mixed martial arts fighter War Machine, in the months before he allegedly tried to kill her and her friend in August 2014.

christy mack1 Former Porn Actress Testifies In Vegas Trial Of Ex MMA Fighter

Adult film actress Christy Mack has undergone an extensive amount of medical and dental procedures on her road to recovery. (photo courtesy: Instagram)

Mack (who was 24 at the time of the assault) suffered a lacerated liver, fractured her orbital bone, lost two teeth and broke her nose during the ordeal.

The fighter, Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver, became visibly emotional as Christy Mack took the witness stand Wednesday during Koppenhaver’s attempted murder trial in Las Vegas.

The Associated Press and CBSDFW.com usually doesn’t identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Mack gave AP permission to use her name. Her legal name is Christine Mackinday.

Koppenhaver has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges also including kidnapping, battery, sexual assault and coercion in the alleged attack on Mack and a man she dated, Corey Thomas.

Koppenhaver is now 35. He could face life in prison without parole if he’s convicted.

