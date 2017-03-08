Search Resumes For Texas Father Missing Since Monday Boat Trip

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Search crews have returned to Denton Creek this morning to continue looking for a missing North Texas father.

Matthew Meinert and his young son went missing on Monday, near Grapevine Lake. Their boat was found beached that same evening.

According to investigators, Meinert and his 2-year-old son, Oliver, took cell phone pictures shortly before heading out to go fishing Monday.

Search crews located Oliver early Tuesday morning. The little boy wandered out of the woods near Grapevine Lake, barefoot and alone.

Even before Oliver was found, an intense had been taking place. Rescuers have hunted for the pair on the ground, by boat and air.

Well before sunlight this morning Johnson County Emergency Management and members of the North Texas UAS Response Team had drones in the air looking for Meinert in the Flower Mound area.

We are back up in around Flower Mound with @UASResponseTeam flying our drone, continuing the search for the missing boater. pic.twitter.com/P9m1CNzzFf — Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) March 8, 2017

Before the toddler walked up to search crews, the only sign of the father and son was their empty boat.

Local residents say they’re amazed the little boy survived overnight on his own.

Keller resident Kelly Jones said, “Even at my age it’s scary. I couldn’t imagine a kid 2-years-old back there.” Harvin Jones agreed saying, “You could hear the coyotes and they were yapping and hollering. So, I’m sure for that little guy it was pretty scary.”

Oliver is said to have very minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. At last check he was still at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

The ground search for his father will resume around 9:00 a.m.