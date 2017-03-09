33 Plaques Stolen From Celebration Grove At White Rock Trail

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thieves pried off 33 brass plaques at Celebration Grove at White Rock Trail and now family members are trying to get answers.

Chairman of Celebration Tree Grove, Mike Schmitt, was one of the first people notified that the area was vandalized.

“They must have used a crow bar or something,” he said.

The theft amounts to more than $5,000 but the most difficult part for Schmitt was contacting the families.

“It’s their memories and their loved ones.”

The money raised from the plaques is then used to plant and maintain trees at White Rock Trail.

Lucan Watkins said she can’t bear to visit the park right now because one of the plaques that was stolen was in her mother’s name.

“I just can’t believe it happened,” said Watkins.

Schmitt said that they don’t know if the area was vandalized or if thieves were trying to steal the plaques to sell the brass.

Regardless, he said if they decide to return them, there will be “no questions asked.”