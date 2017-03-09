Hear The Art Of Storytelling At The Texas Storytellers Festival

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DENTON (1080 KRLD) – Have you every picked up your iPhone and asked Siri to tell you a story? She will, and in typical technological fashion, the story is all about her.

“Once upon a time Siri got a job as a personal assistant at Apple, and that was very exciting” says the semi-human, mostly robotic, voice of Siri.

The art of storytelling, in the future, will not be assigned to our technology if the Texas Storytellers Festival have anything to do with it. This weekend is the 32nd Annual Texas Storytellers Festival at the Civic Center in Denton.

“You’d find all kinds of stories at this festival. Stories handed down through families, folks tales, ghost stories, lots of great ghost stories” said storyteller and President Emeritus of the Texas Storytellers Association Elizabeth Ellis.

Storytellers from far and wide will converge starting tonight to navigate the narratives and maybe even stretch the truth a little.

“Anybody who thinks storytelling is dead has never been to a bar, storytelling is alive and well, and I’m not even talking about the legislature,” laughed Elizabeth.

The ghost stories start Thursday at 7:00 p.m. and that part of the festival is free.

The 32nd Annual Texas Storytellers Festival will have storytelling, liars contests and much more through Sunday at the Civic Center in Denton.

J.D. Ryan is spinning a yarn… Around Town!