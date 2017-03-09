Dallas Cowboys DT McClain Departs For Redskins

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys free agency is on the way…which for the Cowboys means free agents are on the way out.
The process begins now, with defensive tackle Terrell McClain signing with Washington.
Sources tell 105.3 The Fan that McClain is getting a four-year deal worth about $21 million. The deal with the Redskins can go official at the start of the NFL’s free agency period at 3:00 p.m. today.
