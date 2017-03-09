Donations Pour In For Survivors Of North Dallas Condo Blaze

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Donations Pour In For Survivors Of North Dallas Condo Blaze

By Brooke Rogers | CBS11 News March 9, 2017 5:25 PM
Filed Under: -North Texas community college, church, Community, Condo, Dallas, fire

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For those who lost everything in a deadly seven-alarm fire this week, the community outpouring of support couldn’t have come sooner.

Donations are pouring for residents of the at the four-story Preston Place condos in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway, as investigators still search for answers. Park Cities Baptist Church staff has seen a flurry of activity since before the fire was even extinguished.

“Our driveway has been full of cars. Every time you look up there’ s a new line of cars driving through dropping off,” says Reverend Damon Berry of Park Cities Baptist Church.

For donors, the church’s willingness to help is a blessing.

“Two sets of dishes, some clothes and bags to carry. We just think it’s a wonderful thing that they’re doing,” says donor Ruthanne Cubstead.

Five rooms – full, and more donations overflowing into the hallways. There are the usual items – clothes and food – and the unusual inside the church.

“I’ve seen everything from adult diapers to backpacks, dishes to a 50 pound bag of rice,” says Rev. Berry.

Some people have even donated vacant apartments…

critical missing Donations Pour In For Survivors Of North Dallas Condo Blaze

Missing 89-year-old Jacqueline McDonald. (Dallas PD)

The fire took the life of 89-year-old Jacqueline McDonald and left about 100 people homeless. Many residents don’t even know if they will ever see their cars, which are still in the complex’s garage.

Patrick Nolan with Nolan Management says they are taking bids from demolition companies, who will have to hire engineers to determine if the garage is safe. Fire investigators say the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, but nothing is ruled out.

Park Cities Baptist, which is working with the Red Cross, says there’s a community-wide recognition of the tragedy’s scope.

“We’ve been able to connect some of the families that did lose everything they own. There’s a lot to replace, and some things can’t be replaced,” says Rev. Berry.

“We just feel like we need to help these people. They’ve lost everything. It’s just so sad,” says Cubstead.

The next step is for volunteers to begin the process of sorting through the donations and then distributing them.

If you want to help, you can volunteer or donate toiletries and everyday household goods.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia