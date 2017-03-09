Gibbs, Penske, Allison Among NASCAR Hall Of Fame Nominees

March 9, 2017 7:00 AM
Filed Under: Alan Kulwicki, Bobby Labonte, Buddy Baker, Davey Allison, Harry Hyde, Hershel McGriff, Jack Roush, Joe Gibbs, Ken Squier, Larry Phillips, Mike Stefanik, NASCAR, NASCAR Hall of Fame, nominee, Racing, Ray Evernham, Ray Fox, Red Byron, Ricky Rudd, Roger Penske, Ron Hornaday Jr., Waddell Wilson

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Championship team owners Joe Gibbs and Roger Penske as well as the late Davey Allison are among five new nominees for the 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame class.

NASCAR announced the additions Wednesday. Three-time Late Model Sportsman and 1956 Modified champion Red Farmer and 2000 NASCAR champion Bobby Labonte also are new to the 20-person nomination class. They join 15 holdovers from last year.

Gibbs has nine car owner championships in NASCAR’S top two series. Penske has four car owner titles in the top two series. Allison won 19 times in NASCAR’s premier series, including the 1992 Daytona 500.

The returning nominees are Buddy Baker, Red Byron, Ray Evernham, Ray Fox, Ron Hornaday Jr., Harry Hyde, Alan Kulwicki, Hershel McGriff, Larry Phillips, Jack Roush, Ricky Rudd, Mike Stefanik, Ken Squier, Waddell Wilson and Robert Yates.

Five nominees will be elected May 24.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia