KRLD To Do List March 9-12, 2017

Celebrate Spring Break at the Dallas Arboretum! Now through April 9, Dallas Blooms is in full swing with the theme Peace, Love and Flower Power showcasing an explosion of color with a peace sign and vintage VW Bug and Beatle floral topiaries. As the largest floral festival in the Southwest, Dallas Blooms explodes with color from more than 500,000 spring-blooming blossoms throughout the gardens.

The Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Greenville Ave is Saturday morning at 11am. (March 11)

Spring Break Junior Knight Training is happening at Medieval Times today (3/9) through March 17.

Poor David’s Pub’s 40th Anniversary is tonight (3/9) and they are celebrating with Kathy Mattea.

There is a Bill Paxton part 1 tribute tonight (3/9) at Texas Theater. They will be showing the 1987 vampire flick “Near Dark”.

The ‘Experience Hendrix’ show featuring Dweezil Zappa, and Zakk Wylde among others is at the Verizon Theater tonight. (3/9)

Irving Symphony Orchestra is having a Guitar Fest this Saturday night (3/11) at the Irving Arts Center.

The Dallas Quilt Show is at Dallas Market Hall Friday through Sunday (3/9-11)

The Texas Fly Fishing and Brew Festival is at Plano Center Saturday and Sunday. (3/11-12)

Richard Marx is playing Arlington Music Hall Friday night. (3/10)

Gordon Lightfoot is playing the Majestic Friday night (3/10).

The 2017 Concert for Kindness is Sunday at Dallas City Performance Hall. (3/12) The evening includes a multi-media concert, wine reception, and silent auction featuring original artwork and items any pet lover will enjoy. Thanks to a generous grant from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, all proceeds from the Concert for Kindness will go to Operation Kindness, the oldest and largest no-kill animal shelter in North Texas.

If you need to have your dog or cat spayed or neutered or they need their vaccinations… the Spay Neuter Network can help you with that! Their new clinic in South Dallas will be providing FREE spay/neuter and affordable vaccinations for dogs and cats belonging to Dallas residents. The Grand Opening is Saturday March 11th.