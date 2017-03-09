LA Gets Last Glimpse Of Zoo Hippo Ahead Of Move To Dallas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Visitors to the Los Angeles Zoo are getting their last glimpses of a popular male hippopotamus before it’s moved to the Dallas Zoo in the hopes of continuing its genetic line.
LA zookeepers said Thursday that Adhama the male hippo will make the trip later this month to his permanent home in a new two-acre enclosure.
Officials hope the nearly two-ton Adhama will make a successful breeding partner with a female hippo in Dallas.
Adhama coupled up with the LA Zoo’s female hippo, Mara, in February 2014. A baby hippo, Rosie, was born later that year.
