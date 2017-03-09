PD Asking For Help Identifying Man Who Stabbed Dog To Death

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who stabbed a dog to death behind a business last month.

The animal cruelty incident happened on Sunday, February 26 in the 1800 block of West Irving Boulevard. It was there that the dog, believed to be a pit bull mix, was tied to a trash dumpster, stabbed several times and left to die.

Irving police spokesman James McLellan said investigators were even more disturbed after seeing surveillance video from the area because it doesn’t the dog, believed to be about 3-years-old, did anything to provoke the man.

“He seems fairly calculated and almost like some forethought went into this and some planning,” McLellan said. “In the surveillance video he seems quite calm as if he was just out walking his dog.”

The suspect (pictured above) is believed to be a White or Hispanic man, between 40 and 50 years old. He stands about 5’8” and has a thin build.

The DFW Humane Society is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured above or has information about the dog stabbing is asked to contact Irving police at 972-273-1010 and reference case number 17-4507. You can also click here to submit tips or information via email.