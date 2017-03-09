Report: Dallas Cowboys Looking To Trade Tony Romo

March 9, 2017 1:24 PM
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys, Football, NFL, Tony Romo

With the countdown to the official start of NFL Free Agency signing drawing close, reports are starting to surface that the Dallas Cowboys may be interested in trading quarterback Tony Romo instead of releasing him.

NFL Analyst and Fan contributor Ian Rapoport is saying that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys organization are working on some deals that will determine where Romo will land next.

According to Rapoport, the Cowboys are trying to see if they can trade Tony Romo instead of releasing him.

Two teams where Romo could possibly land have been mentioned, including Denver…or possibly even Houston?

From 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher:

This is a developing story. Follow 105.3 The Fan for the latest information. 

