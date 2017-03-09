Report: Dallas Cowboys Looking To Trade Tony Romo

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

With the countdown to the official start of NFL Free Agency signing drawing close, reports are starting to surface that the Dallas Cowboys may be interested in trading quarterback Tony Romo instead of releasing him.

MORE: NFL Free Agency Tracker

NFL Analyst and Fan contributor Ian Rapoport is saying that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys organization are working on some deals that will determine where Romo will land next.

According to Rapoport, the Cowboys are trying to see if they can trade Tony Romo instead of releasing him.

The #Cowboys are now trying to see if they can trade Tony Romo instead of releasing him, as @mortreport said. 2 hours to go — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Two teams where Romo could possibly land have been mentioned, including Denver…or possibly even Houston?

If there are Tony Romo trade talks happening, few in either of the two buildings discussed know about it. Cowboys keeping options open. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

From 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher:

#Romo trade by #Cowboys ? cap number from $24.7M to $19.6M, saving DAL $5.1M in 2017, leaving no costs for him in 2018 or beyond pic.twitter.com/XqxA3lhzLI — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) March 9, 2017

This is a developing story. Follow 105.3 The Fan for the latest information.