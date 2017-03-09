Report: Houston Trades Osweiler To Browns

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Somehow, someway, the Houston Texans have traded quarterback Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cleveland receives a 2018 second-round pick and a 2017 sixth-round pick. The Browns are sending a 2017 fourth-round pick to Houston.
The move will save the Texans $10 million in cap space.
The move could be a sign that Houston plans on trading for Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, or they could attempt to sign him if he is released.
This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.