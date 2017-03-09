Ronald Leary Agrees To Deal With Broncos

By: Mike Fisher

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – The Denver Broncos are signing an offensive standout off the roster of the Dallas Cowboys.

No, not Tony Romo. Not yet, anyway.

Ronald Leary tells me he’s joining the Broncos under the terms of a four-year contract reportedly worth $35 million, including $20 million guaranteed.

Leary was a stalwart in the Dallas offensive line, giving up playing time to young La’el Collins only because of Collins’ promise, not because Leary was ever anything but solid.

Leary leaves behind him Dallas’ league-best O-line. Meanwhile, the Broncos need a great deal of help there … to protect Romo or whomever wins the Denver quarterback job.

The 27-year-old Baton Rouge native was signed by Dallas after he went undrafted out of the University of Memphis in 2012.

Leary started 47 games for Dallas in his five-year career, not including playoff games.